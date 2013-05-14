KARACHI May 14 Pakistan's stocks closed higher
on Tuesday, with unending foreign buying causing the index to
improve further by 1 percent.
This month, the market has already gained 9 percent amid
expectations that economic activity will be revived once the new
government, perceived to be pro-business, takes charge, dealers
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 1.14 percent, or 229.80 points, higher at
20,474.62 points.
Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd rose 5 percent to 274.99
rupees and Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd was up 5
percent to 232.95 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at
98.40/98.45 against the dollar,
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)