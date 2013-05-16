BRIEF-National Peroxide says co informed of deal by Wadia to buy 1.4 mln shares from Solvay SA
* Clarifies on news item "Wadias to buy out Solvay's 25% stake in National Peroxide"
KARACHI May 16 Pakistan's stocks closed lower on profit-taking on Thursday after 11 consecutive rising sessions, as investors decided not to push their luck too far.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.73 percent, or 150.09 points, lower at 20,416.60.
Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd and Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd saw some correction after rallying for several days.
Muslim Commercial fell 4.68 percent to 275 rupees and Oil and Gas was down 0.22 percent at 211.25 rupees.
In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 98.50/98.55 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 98.45/98.50.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says HCG plans to acquire a majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya
March 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 16.80 billion rupees ($258.8 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)