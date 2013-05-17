KARACHI May 17 Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Friday as the market rebounded after some correction yesterday, mainly led by cement stocks.

Fauji Cement and D.G.Khan Cement rallied in anticipation pf the government allocating a high budget for development expenditures.

Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd gained Rs.9.00, with investors hoping the resolution of circular debt would help the oil marketing company, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.59 percent, or 120.43 points, higher at 20,537.03.

D.G.Khan Cement Company Ltd rose 2.21 percent to 75.50 rupees and Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd was up 4.23 percent at 244.50 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended at 98.45/98.50 against the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 98.50/98.55.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)