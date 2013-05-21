KARACHI May 21 Pakistan stocks closed higher on Tuesday, led by aggressive foreign buying, on hopes that a visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang starting on Wednesday will boost the investment climate.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.70 percent, or 353.86 points, higher at 21,168.00.

Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd were the foreigners' favorites once again, closing at their upper limits, both rising 5 percent.

Oil and Gas closed at 231.68 rupees and Pakistan State Oil closed at 269.31 rupees.

Many agreements and MoUs in the fields of the economy, science and technology, space and energy are expected to be signed during Li's visit.

In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 98.40/98.45 against the dollar

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)