KARACHI May 22 Pakistan stocks closed higher on Wednesday amid speculation about how the incoming government's energy policy will bear on the fertilizer sector, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.37 percent, or 290.90 points, higher at 21,458.90.

Karachi Electric Supply Company Ltd rose 7.09 percent to 6.80 rupees. Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd was up 1.40 percent at 115.52 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 98.45/98.50 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 98.40/98.45.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)