KARACHI May 28 Pakistan's stocks closed above 21,500 points for the first time on Tuesday, led by foreign buying, with hopes rising of an early resolution to the energy crisis.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 5 percent to 242.67 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 5 percent at 278.06 rupees.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 2.59 percent, or 542.86 points, higher at 21,501.72.

The rupee ended steady at 98.43/98.49 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40. percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)