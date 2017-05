KARACHI May 31 Pakistan's stocks rose over 1 percent to hit another record high on Friday closing above 21,800 points driven by gains in large cap stocks such as Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd and Muslim Commercial Bank that increased the index to new high. dealer said

Bank of Punjab was one of top gainers, closing up 7.25 percent at 14.80 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd closed up 1.80 percent at 294.80 rupees.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 1.08 percent, or 232.39 points, higher at 21,823.05.

The rupee ended little changed at 98.46/98.51 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 98.48/98.53.

Overnight rates in the money market were steady at 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)