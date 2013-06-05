BRIEF-India cenbank to allow standalone primary dealers to participate in 14-day term repo auction on Mar 31
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
KARACHI, June 5 Pakistan's stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with profit-taking seen in some large-cap stocks, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 0.82 percent, or 182.09 points, lower at 22,092.42.
The Pakistan Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 3.92 percent at 244 rupees, while D.G. Khan Cement was down 0.97 percent at 80.30 rupees.
The rupee ended at 98.47/98.52 against the dollar stronger than Tuesday's close of 98.53/98.57. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.