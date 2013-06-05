KARACHI, June 5 Pakistan's stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with profit-taking seen in some large-cap stocks, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 0.82 percent, or 182.09 points, lower at 22,092.42.

The Pakistan Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 3.92 percent at 244 rupees, while D.G. Khan Cement was down 0.97 percent at 80.30 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.47/98.52 against the dollar stronger than Tuesday's close of 98.53/98.57. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)