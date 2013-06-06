BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
KARACHI, June 6 Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Thursday, with buying of cement and banking stocks helping the index recover 184 points.
Continued profit taking was witnessed in oil stocks, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 0.83 percent, or 184.28 points, higher at 22,276.70.
The Pakistan Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 0.17 percent at 245.02 rupees, while Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was up 2.32 percent at 23.36 rupees.
The rupee ended almost steady at 98.47/98.50 against the dollar.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9 percent from Wednesday's close of 7 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f