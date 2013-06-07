KARACHI, June 7 Pakistan's stocks closed higher on Friday due to a gain in index heavy-weight Muslim commercial Bank, even as profit taking continued in oil stocks.

Fertiliser stocks also witnessed profit taking after reports that gas supply from the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd network would be cut, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 0.37 percent, or 82.26 points, higher at 22,358.96.

The Pakistan Oilfields Ltd fell 1.10 percent at 510.99 rupees, while Engro Corporation Ltd was down 0.75 percent at 145.75 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 98.48/98.53 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 47/50.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent from Thursday's close of 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)