KARACHI, June 7 Pakistan's stocks closed higher
on Friday due to a gain in index heavy-weight Muslim commercial
Bank, even as profit taking continued in oil stocks.
Fertiliser stocks also witnessed profit taking after reports
that gas supply from the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd network
would be cut, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share
index closed 0.37 percent, or 82.26 points, higher at 22,358.96.
The Pakistan Oilfields Ltd fell 1.10 percent at
510.99 rupees, while Engro Corporation Ltd was down
0.75 percent at 145.75 rupees.
The rupee ended almost steady at 98.48/98.53 against
the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 47/50.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.50 percent
from Thursday's close of 9 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)