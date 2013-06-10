KARACHI, June 10 Pakistan's stocks closed lower on Monday, with across the board selling pressure and profit-taking in some large-cap stocks, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 0.93 percent, or 208.22 points, lower at 22,150.74.

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd fell 1.51 percent at 215.60 rupees, while Engro Corporation Ltd was down 1.71 percent at 143.40 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 98.51/98.56 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 98.48/98.53.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.40 percent from Friday's close of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)