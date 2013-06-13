KARACHI, June 13 Pakistan's stocks on Thursday rallied to a record high, driven by a sharp rise in cement and telecom companies, dealers said on Thursday.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 1.94 percent, or 433.15 points, higher at 22,757.72.

The D.G.Khan Cement Company Ltd rose 4.99 percent at 84.51 rupees, while Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd was up 4.98 percent at 23.59 rupees.

The government's proposed budget, which aims to narrow the fiscal deficit to 6.3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013/14, also supported the market.

The rupee ended steady at 98.50/98.55 against the dollar. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)