KARACHI, June 14 Pakistan's stocks closed lower
on Friday, though investors believe a reported power tariff hike
of Rs2.5/unit could substantially reduce the nuisance of
circular debt that is choking the country's power sector and its
economy.
However, the dividend paying ability of public sector
companies like Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd and Oil and Gas
Development Co Ltd may not improve as drastically as the market
is pricing in, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share
index closed 0.95 percent, or 216.08 points, lower at 22,541.64.
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd fell 1.44 percent at
325.65 rupees, while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd
was down 1.5 percent at 251.00 rupees.
The rupee ended almost steady at 98.51/98.56 against
the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 98.50/98.55.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)