KARACHI, June 17 Pakistan's stocks closed lower on Monday, with profit-taking seen in some large-cap stocks, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 1.44 percent, or 325.18 points, lower at 22,216.46.

D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd fell 3.34 percent at 85.66 rupees, while Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd was down 3.18 percent at 22.19 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 98.53/98.58 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 98.51/98.56.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)