KARACHI, June 24 Pakistan's stock market closed 3 percent lower on Monday.

The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 650.27 points, lower at 21,048.08.

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 5 percent to 126.10 rupees, while Pakistan State Oil was down 4.27 percent to 305.97 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady at 98.86/98.92 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 98.88/98.93.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9 percent from Friday's close of 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)