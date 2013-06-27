KARACHI, June 27 The benchmark 100-share index of Pakistan's Karachi Stock Exchange closed 0.06 percent higher on Thursday.

The index rose 12.77 points to 21,015.34.

Fauji Cement Co Ltd rose 0.99 percent to 13.32 rupees, while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 1.46 percent to 318 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 98.89/98.95 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 98.86/98.91.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.75 percent from Wednesday's close of 9 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)