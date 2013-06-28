KARACHI, June 28 The benchmark 100-share index of Pakistan's Karachi Stock Exchange closed 0.05 percent lower on Friday. The index fell 9.65 points to 21,005.69.

Activity was slow on the last trading day of the 2013 fiscal year. Index heavy weight Muslim Commercial Bank and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd again fell, forcing the benchmark index to close in negative territory.

Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd fell 2.35 percent to 242.75 rupees, while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was down 0.42 percent to 228 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 99.40/99.50 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 98.89/98.95.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9 percent from Thursday's close of 8.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)