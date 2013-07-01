KARACHI, July 1 Pakistan's main stock
exchange closed higher on Monday amid interest in cement stocks
and hopes of a deal with the IMF.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange
was up 1.70 percent or 357.47 points to 21,363.16.
"Volumes remained low but investors were interested in
cement stocks in expectations of better results for the period
end June 2013," dealer Samar Iqbal of Topline Securities said.
D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd was up 2.76 percent to 86
rupees.
Lower than expected inflation figures and the possibility of
Pakistan successfully concluding ongoing talks with the IMF for
a new loan also boosted investors' sentiments.
There was no changes in the money market or rupee exchange
rates since Monday was a bank holiday.
The rupee closed at 99.40/99.50 on Friday.
Overnight rates in the money market closed at 9 percent on
Friday.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)