KARACHI, July 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday as investors anticipated a successful conclusion to talks with the IMF.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange was up 1.32 percent or 281.01 points to 21,644.17.

Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 4.96 percent to 23,27 rupees while D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd was up 3.04 percent to 88.38 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 99.66/99.72 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 99.40/99.50.

Overnight rates in the money market fall to 6.50 percent from Friday close of 9 percent. Monday was a bank holiday. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)