KARACHI, July 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday. The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange was up 0.73 percent or 158.69 points at 21,802.86.

The bullish trend persisted through the day as energy companies such as Pakistan Petroleum Ltd., Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd. and Pakistan Oilfields Ltd. gained on the back of a rise in international crude oil prices.

Banking stocks such as United Bank Ltd. and National Bank of Pakistan gained on speculation of a rise in interest rates as Pakistan is expected to enter a new International Monetary Fund program, dealers said.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 0.72 percent to 325.25 rupees while National Bank of Pakistan was up 1.09 percent to 42.65 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 99.85/99.95 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 99.66/99.72.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 7 percent from Tuesday close of 6.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)