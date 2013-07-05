KARACHI, July 5 Pakistan's stock exchange closed
higher on Friday,
with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock
Exchange up 0.96 percent or 211.38 points at 22,178.34.
Market continued its uptrend after reentering into IMF
program. Interest in oil sector, dealer said
Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 4.98
percent to 25.09 rupees while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd
was up 0.45 percent to 231.10 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 99.97/100.03 against the
dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 99.86/99.93.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.75 percent
from Thursday's close of 7.50 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)