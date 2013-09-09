KARACHI, Sept 9 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.32 percent, or 72.97 points, to 22,838.84.

The market continued its positive trend which was mainly led by Engro Foods Ltd and Lucky Cement Ltd.

An upward trend in Asian markets also helped boost the sentiment while receipt of the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund helped build confidence, said Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Engro Foods Ltd rose 4.99 percent to 109.52 rupees while Lucky Cement Ltd was up 2.3 percent to 244 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 104.66/104.76 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 104.66/104.72.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 6.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)