KARACHI, Sept 13 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Friday as investors awaited a central bank decision on interest rates.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.23 percent or 54.17 points to 23,168.04.

Shortly after the market closed, Pakistan's central bank raised its key discount rate to 9.5 percent from 9.0 percent, in line with requirements set by the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts had widely expected the State Bank of Pakistan to raise its monetary policy rate - a rate at which banks borrow from it through its discount window - at some point this year in order to tighten Pakistan's monetary supply.

National Bank of Pakistan fell 1.09 percent to 49.98 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was down 0.55 percent to 147.90 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.92/104.99 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 104.75/104.80.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 7.75 percent from Thursday's close of 6.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)