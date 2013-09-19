KARACHI, Pakistan Sept 19 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 2.30 percent or 526.92 points to 23,456.98.

Improving global equity markets and stability in the Pakistani rupee helped restore investors' sentiments at the local bourse. Healthy foreign buying during the previous day also boosted sentiments, dealers said.

There was continuous interest in banking stocks.

National Bank of Pakistan rose 4.99 percent to 55.08 rupees while Bank Al-Habib was up 4.98 percent to 41.28 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 105.65/105.75 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 105.65/105.82.

Overnight rates in the money market fell 9.00 percent from Wednesday's close of 9.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)