KARACHI, Pakistan Sept 20 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.59 percent or 138.63 points to 23,595.61.

Stable Pak rupee further strengthen investors' sentiment. Continuous buying interest in banks and oil stocks helped local bourse.

Telecom sector also came in limelight after the news that government installed and launched a monitoring system to curb gray trafficking.

Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 4.97 percent to 27.47 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 1.62 percent to 293.02 rupees.

The rupee ended at 105.54/105.59 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 105.65/105.72.

(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)