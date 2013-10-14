KARACHI Pakistan Oct 14 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.81 percent or 175.61 points to 21,599.78.

Trading activity at the local bourse remained lackluster with Eid holidays just around the corner. Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines, though some interest was witnessed in specific banking and fertilizer stocks on the basis of year end results.dealer said

Engro Corporation Ltd fell 4.83 percent to 132.00 rupees while National Bank of Pakistan was down 0.94 percent to 48.45 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker 106.18/106.23 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 106.11/106.16.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.25 percent from Monday's colse of 9.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)