KARACHI Pakistan Oct 21 Pakistan's main stock
exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share
index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.72 percent or
155.17 points to 21,754.95.
After peaceful Eid holidays, the beginning of the September
result season and improved global markets, the local bourse also
reported a gain of 0.7 percent. Investors also expressed
optimism about Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's U.S. visit. Bullish
sentiment was witnessed in the cement sector though, dealers
said.
D.G. Khan Cement Ltd rose 4.98 percent to 71.89
rupees while National Bank of Pakistan was up 3.63
percent to 50.02 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker 106.34/106.39 against the
dollar, compared to the previous close of 106.18/106.23.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent
from the previous close of 9.25 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)