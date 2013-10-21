KARACHI Pakistan Oct 21 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.72 percent or 155.17 points to 21,754.95.

After peaceful Eid holidays, the beginning of the September result season and improved global markets, the local bourse also reported a gain of 0.7 percent. Investors also expressed optimism about Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's U.S. visit. Bullish sentiment was witnessed in the cement sector though, dealers said.

D.G. Khan Cement Ltd rose 4.98 percent to 71.89 rupees while National Bank of Pakistan was up 3.63 percent to 50.02 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker 106.34/106.39 against the dollar, compared to the previous close of 106.18/106.23.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent from the previous close of 9.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)