KARACHI Pakistan Oct 22 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 2.19 percent or 475.48 points to 22,230.43.

Anticipation of better corporate results, the Pakistani prime minister's visit to the U.S. and Asian Development Bank's approval of an additional grant helped investors built a fresh position. There was also institutional support in the banking and oil sectors, dealers said.

The rupee ended steady 106.34/106.39 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 106.34/106.39.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)