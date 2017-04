KARACHI Pakistan Oct 23 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.53 percent or 116.86 points to 22,347.29.

Mainly led by oil stocks, the market continued to rally for the third consecutive day after gaining 116 points.

Investors remained bullish amid September earnings results and expectations of an improvement in U.S.-Pakistan relations on the eve of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, dealers said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 2.92 percent to 247 rupees while Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd was up 1.89 percent to 26.95 rupees

The rupee ended weaker 106.41/106.46 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 106.34/106.39.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 9.40 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)