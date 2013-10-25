KARACHI Pakistan Oct 25 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.38 percent or 84.74 points to 22,445.59.

Mainly contributed by the Oil Gas Development Co Ltd, the benchmark index gained more than 100 points with low volumes. Surprising earnings by Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd resulted in two million shares traded and stocks gained by 3.3 percent.

The National bank forced disappointed investors to offload their holding, dealers said.

The Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 3.27 percent to 262.50 rupees while the National Bank of Pakistan was down 4.99 percent to 49.72 rupees

The rupee ended higher 106.39/106.44 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 106.44/106.49.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.25 percent from Thursday's close of 7.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)