KARACHI Oct 30 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.41 percent or 92.39 points to 22,353.20.

The Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 3.77 percent to 279.90 rupees while the National Bank of Pakistan< NBPK.KA> was down 4.42 percent to 47.60 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 106.58/106.63 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 106.39/106.44.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.00 percent from Friday's close of 8.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)