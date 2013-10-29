KARACHI Oct 29 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.34 percent or 76.55 points to 22,276.65.

Despite better result announcements, market participants preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the announcement of the Consumer Price Index. Engro Corporation Ltd and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd announced better than expected September results today, dealers said.

Pakistan Engro Corporation Ltd fell 1.9 percent to 128.81 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 0.76 percent to 198.65 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 106.57/106.63 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 106.58/106.63.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.75 percent from Monday's close of 8.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)