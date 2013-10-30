KARACHI Oct 30 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed slightly higher on Tuesday, pulled up by rises in energy stocks amid a dull trading session.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.15 percent or 33.94 points to 22,310.59.

Most stocks fell although trading in Oil and Gas Development Ltd and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd helped the index to close with positive gains. Overall, volumes remained dull and activity was confined to mid cap stocks, dealers said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 1.21 percent to 260.99 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 2.47 percent to 203.50 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 106.78/106.83 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 106.57/106.63.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.25 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)