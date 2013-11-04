KARACHI Nov 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.20 percent or 271.26 points to 22,377.83.

In expectation of rising tensions between Pakistan and the U.S. after the drone attack in which Pakistan Taliban chief Hakeemullah Mehsud was killed over the weekend, investors preferred to trim their positions.

Market players feel that if tensions continue To rise, it will affect Pakistani balance of payments and local currency, dealers said.

D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd fell 2.86 percent to 68.60 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was down 2.09 percent to 121.15 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 106.98/107.05 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 106.84/106.90.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.25 percent from Friday's close of 7.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)