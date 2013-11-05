KARACHI Nov 5 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index rising 1.84 percent, or 412.87 points, to 22,790.70.

The benchmark index gained 1.8 percent. Renewed buying interest in oil stocks like Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd and Pakistan Petroelum helped index gain 150 points, dealers said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 2.82 percent to 265.50 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 3.31 percent at 207.40 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 107.23/107.28 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 106.98/107.05.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.50 percent from Monday's close of 8.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)