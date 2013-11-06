KARACHI Nov 6 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exhange rising 1.64 percent, or 374.51 points, to 23,165.21.

After a gap of six weeks, the Karachi market index crossed the 23,000 mark on renewed buying by local and foreigners. Positive news flows were recorded in the textile, telecommunications and fertiliser sectors, dealers said.

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 5 percent to 295.39 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was up 4.99 percent at 133.11 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 107.23/107.29 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 107.23/107.28.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.40 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)