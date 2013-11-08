KARACHI Nov 8 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.63 percent, or 146.94
points, to 23,367.15.
Amid continues foreign buying, the market continued to
rally. Index heavy-weights Oil and Gas Development Company and
Muslim Commercial Bank supported the index with 25 points out of
147 points.
Renewed buying was witnessed in Pakistan State Oil
and Engro Corp also gained though local investors prefer to
remain on the sidelines due to upcoming Muharram holidays,
dealers said.
Engro Corporation Ltd rose 3.54 percent to 137.95
rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 1.29
percent at 296.01 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 107.32/107.37 against the
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 107.22/107.28.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.00 percent
from Thursday's close of 9.50 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)