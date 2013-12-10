KARACHI Dec 10 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100 share index felling 0.48 percent, or 120.21 points, to 24,878.68.

Some pressure was seen at the bourse as benchmark index declined by 120 points participation remained on the lower side some profit taking was also witnessed in Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd. On the other hand, positive news flow regarding PIA's privatization attracted renewed investors' interest.

The Pakistan Petroleum Ltd fell 1.40 percent to 214.00 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was down 1.15 percent at 115.85 rupees.

The rupee ended at 107.75/107.80 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 108.13/108.18.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.75 percent from Monday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)