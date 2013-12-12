KARACHI Dec 12 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100 share index rose 0.40 percent, or 99.10 points, to 25,072.00.

After witnessing pressure at 25,000 level for past 4 consecutive trading sessions, the market finally closed above the mentioned psychological barrier was supported by better participation.

Investor's interest in textile sector stocks as voting in EU parliament for GSP Plus Status will be taking place today, said dealer.

The Nishat Chunian Ltd rose 4.19 percent to 56.74 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 2.28 percent at 120.26 rupees.

The rupee ended at 107.23/107.28 against the dollar

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.50 percent from Thursday's close of 9.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)