KARACHI Dec 12 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100 share index
rose 0.40 percent, or 99.10 points, to 25,072.00.
After witnessing pressure at 25,000 level for past 4
consecutive trading sessions, the market finally closed above
the mentioned psychological barrier was supported by better
participation.
Investor's interest in textile sector stocks as voting in EU
parliament for GSP Plus Status will be taking place today, said
dealer.
The Nishat Chunian Ltd rose 4.19 percent to 56.74
rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 2.28 percent at
120.26 rupees.
The rupee ended at 107.23/107.28 against the dollar
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.50 percent
from Thursday's close of 9.75 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)