US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors parse bank earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
KARACHI Dec 16 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.16 percent, or 41.63 points, to 25,298.32.
The week started on a positive note, participation remained on the lower side.
Some profit taking was seen in some stocks, investors' interest was seen in Fertilizer, said a stocks dealer.
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd rose 5 percent to 44.73 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was down 1.97 percent at 120.20 rupees.
The rupee ended steady at 107.13/107.18 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 107.15/107.20
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Apr 13 Below is a summary of Thursday’s Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday’s So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,600.0 93,993.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t