KARACHI Dec 16 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.16 percent, or 41.63 points, to 25,298.32.

The week started on a positive note, participation remained on the lower side.

Some profit taking was seen in some stocks, investors' interest was seen in Fertilizer, said a stocks dealer.

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd rose 5 percent to 44.73 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was down 1.97 percent at 120.20 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 107.13/107.18 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 107.15/107.20

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)