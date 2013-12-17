KARACHI Dec 17 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.21 percent, or 51.88 points, to 25,350.20.

With positive momentum continuing at the bourse, the benchmark index gained 52 points and reached a new high at 25,350.

Participation at the bourse remained on the healthy side. The rally was led by the cement sector due to the price increase by cement manufacturers, while investor interest was also witnessed in banking sector stocks, said dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities.

Bank Alfalah Ltd rose 3.31 percent to 27.50 rupees while D.G Khan Cement Co Ltd was up 2.32 percent at 83.24 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 106.78/106.84 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 107.13/107.18. Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)