KARACHI Dec 18 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.69 percent, or 174.26 points, to 25,524.46.

With momentum continuing and improving participation, market during intraday gained as much as 200 points.

Renewed interest was seen in scrips like Pakistan State Oil, and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd investors' interest in PTCL while banking sector continued to be in the limelight, said stocks dealer.

National Bank of Pakistan rose 2.08 percent to 59.30 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 1.34 percent at 340.50 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 106.53/106.58 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 106.78/106.84.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)