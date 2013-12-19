KARACHI Dec 19 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.20 percent, or 51.82
points, to 25,472.64.
With IMF meeting regarding release next tranche of US $545
million scheduled to take place today, market started off in a
positive mood. However, later on with some institutional profit
taking it closed lower, dealer said.
National Bank of Pakistan fell 2.46 percent to
57.99 rupees while Hub power Co Ltd was dwon 0.82
percent at 61.52 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 106.28/106.33 against the
dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 106.53/106.58.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
