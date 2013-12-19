KARACHI Dec 19 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.20 percent, or 51.82 points, to 25,472.64.

With IMF meeting regarding release next tranche of US $545 million scheduled to take place today, market started off in a positive mood. However, later on with some institutional profit taking it closed lower, dealer said.

National Bank of Pakistan fell 2.46 percent to 57.99 rupees while Hub power Co Ltd was dwon 0.82 percent at 61.52 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 106.28/106.33 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 106.53/106.58.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)