KARACHI Dec 20 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.42 percent, or 106.69 points, to 25,579.33.

The rally was led by the cement sector due to the price increase by cement manufacturers. Banking sector stocks also remained in the limelight, dealers.

The Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MPLF.KA) rose 0.95 percent to 26.54 rupees while Engro Corporation was down 4.18 percent at 156.00 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 106.15/106.20 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 106.28/106.33.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)