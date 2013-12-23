KARACHI Dec 23 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.63 percent, or 161.70 points, to 25,417.63.

Institutional profit-taking, coupled with low participation, kept the benchmark index under pressure. Profit-taking was seen in the banking and oil and gas sectors, said dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities

Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB.KA) fell 4.95 percent to 284.70 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 1.11 percent at 333.10 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 105.85/105.95 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 106.15/106.20.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.00 percent from Friday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)