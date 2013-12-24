KARACHI Dec 24 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.20 percent, or 50.94
points, to 25,366.69.
Amid low participation and profit-taking, the benchmark
index remained slightly under stress and lost 51 points. There
was some late recovery in index heavy-weights like Muslim
Commercial Bank Ltd and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd., among
others.
Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB.KA) fell 1.19 percent to
282.10 rupees while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was
down 0.66 percent at 278.63 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 105.30/105.36 against the
dollar, compared to Monday's close of 105.85/105.95.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)