KARACHI Dec 24 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.20 percent, or 50.94 points, to 25,366.69.

Amid low participation and profit-taking, the benchmark index remained slightly under stress and lost 51 points. There was some late recovery in index heavy-weights like Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd., among others.

Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB.KA) fell 1.19 percent to 282.10 rupees while Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd was down 0.66 percent at 278.63 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 105.30/105.36 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 105.85/105.95. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)