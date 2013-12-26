KARACHI Dec 26 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.01 percent, or 3.34 points, to 25,370.03.

With the end of the year approaching, participation remained sluggish at the bourse. On the other hand, profit taking was seen in Oil and gas sector while some pressure was seen in fertilizer stocks, dealers said.

Engro Corporation Ltd (EGCH.KA) rose 3.05 percent to 161.01 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 0.62 percent at 330.50 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 105.49/105.55 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 105.30/105.36.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 9.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.25 percent.

(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)