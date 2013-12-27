KARACHI Dec 27 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.44 percent, or 111.98 points, to 25,258.05.

Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd fell 4.99 percent to 29.33 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 1.6 percent at 128.69 rupees.

The rupee ended steady 105.48/105.54 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 105.49/105.55.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.75 percent from Thursday's close of 9.90 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)