KARACHI Dec 30 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.10 percent, or 25.91 points, to 25,283.96.

Cement stocks were popular buys as the market anticipated a potential increase in cement prices. Textile stocks were also popular as a preferential tax deal with Europe will become effective from January 1, said dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline Securities Ltd.

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd rose 4.28 percent to 27.55 rupees while Nishat Chunian Ltd was up 1.6 percent at 60.80 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker 105.58/105.64 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 105.48/105.54.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent from Friday's close of 9.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)