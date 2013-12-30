KARACHI Dec 30 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.10 percent, or 25.91 points,
to 25,283.96.
Cement stocks were popular buys as the market anticipated a
potential increase in cement prices. Textile stocks were also
popular as a preferential tax deal with Europe will become
effective from January 1, said dealer Asad Siddiqui at Topline
Securities Ltd.
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd rose 4.28 percent
to 27.55 rupees while Nishat Chunian Ltd was up 1.6
percent at 60.80 rupees.
The rupee ended weaker 105.58/105.64 against the
dollar, compared to Friday's close of 105.48/105.54.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent
from Friday's close of 9.75 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)