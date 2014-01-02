KARACHI Jan 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, driven by increased interest in fertilizer stocks following a hike in prices, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 1.38 percent, or 353.33 points, to 25,962.18.

Engro Corporation Ltd rose 1.64 percent to 162.19 rupees while Fatima Fertilizer Co Ltd was up 5 percent at 29.87 rupees.

Fertilizer giant Engro increased the price of urea following news that they would have to pay more for gas supplies. The rise in price was slightly more than the increased costs, analysts said.

The government has been trying to increase the cost that industry pays for subsidised gas amid nationwide shortages that have left many Pakistanis unable to heat their homes or cook food.

The rupee weakened against the dollar to close at 105.48/105.54 compared to Wednesday's close of 105.40/105.45.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.75 percent from the previous close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)